NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating after a body of a woman was found inside of a car at a park in North Miami Beach Saturday morning.

Fire rescue responded after receiving a call about an unresponsive woman in a car at Greynolds Park.

Detectives said the car was later towed away but did not release any information about the victim.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released.