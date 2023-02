DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Delray Beach are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train.

It happened Sunday at approximately 9:45 a.m. near the 3300 block of South Congress Avenue.

According to officials, the Tri-Rail train was traveling south when it hit a man who is believed to be homeless.

Street traffic in the area was not affected.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man who was struck.

No other injuries were reported.