Suspect in fatal 79th Street Causeway crash facing slew of charges, including DUI manslaughter

MIAMI – The suspect in a fatal crash that happened earlier this month was back in court over the weekend.

Dionicio Castro, 30, was hit with a long list of charges, including DUI manslaughter, after police say he caused the collision that killed a mother of five on the 79th Street Causeway in Miami.

Authorities said Castro was speeding down the causeway before losing control of his car.

Dionicio Enrique Castro. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation/WPLG)

As he approached the crest of the bridge, he veered his car to the left, across two eastbound lanes.

His SUV hit the median and went airborne before landing in the middle lane of westbound traffic and skidding head-first into another car.

Police said drugs were found on Castro by medical staff at the hospital.

A gun and more drugs were spotted inside his vehicle, police said.

Castro has since been booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after being released from the hospital two weeks ago.