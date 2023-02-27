AAA: South Florida gas prices the highest in the state

Florida’s gas prices are once again moving lower after a slight increase last week, AAA reported Monday.

According to AAA, the state average increased 4 cents per gallon early last week, but those gains were mostly erased by the weekend.

AAA reports that Florida drivers are again paying $3.30 per gallon -- a half-cent less than the average price last Sunday, and 28 cents less than this year’s high.

“The slight jump at the pump last week was likely a delayed response to an oil price hike that occurred two weeks earlier,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “The good news for motorists is that the arrow is once again pointing lower. Wholesale gasoline prices have declined a total of 15 cents during the past two weeks. Which should allow the state average to drift lower again this week.”

The most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.52), Miami ($3.39), and Fort Lauderdale ($3.38). The least expensive are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.09), Panama City ($3.13) and Pensacola ($3.19).

