Attempted murder charge for Miami felon accused of shooting into store

MIAMI – A Miami man faces a host of charges, including attempted murder, after police said he shot into a convenience store during a fight with his girlfriend and another man over the weekend.

According to an arrest report, Miami police responded to the store, located at 4856 NW Second Ave. in the city’s Buena Vista neighborhood, after receiving a ShotSpotter notification at around 5:45 Saturday evening.

On scene, police made contact with the man, who said Johnny Ponte Duran, 28, had been fighting with a woman and shot at him.

A woman told them that she had been in a fight with Duran, whom, despite being together for six months, she only knew as “JJ,” the report stated. Police said she was otherwise “very uncooperative.”

Police said the man provided officers with surveillance video from the store, which shows Duran charging towards his girlfriend and punching her during an argument.

The report states that Duran then pulled out a gun from a black satchel and yelled “watch what’s going to happen!”

Police said he then put the gun back and punched the woman a second time.

The man told police that Duran’s girlfriend walked up to him, asking him to call the police.

Duran then walked up to the man, asked him if he called police, slapped him and ran across the street, officers wrote.

After running across the street, police said Duran pulled out the gun and fired four shots towards the man, hitting the store four times.

Police said they found eight shell casings at the scene. They later arrested Duran, who has four prior convictions.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Duran faces charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, shooting or throwing a deadly missile, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, battery and criminal mischief.

Jail records show he was being held without bond.