Fire rips through several Miami-Dade businesses, destroys neighbors ice cream truck

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – First responders rushed to the scene of a fire in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday afternoon.

The burning building is located near Northwest 93rd Street and 17th Avenue.

Sky10 was over the scene and the building appeared to be fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbors said it started with a bang.

Fire rescue officials said a blue unit in the corner of he building first caught fire.

People in the area told Local 10 News it’s a used furniture store, and flames were shooting up into the air.

Neighbors said the building houses three business, including a restaurant, a smoke shop and the furniture store.

Fire fighters said the flames were aggressive and a total of 15 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded.

The fire fight fortunately ended within minutes.

It is unknown whether anyone was inside when the fire sparked.

Authorities said one person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is being investigated as suspicious, fire officials said.

A 2-year-old Chihuahua named Minnie had to be rescued from Angelica Manzaneres’ home, which is right next to the furniture store.

“This is the best friend that I have,” she said. “I feel happy that she’s alive because if she would’ve been dead I would never would’ve forgiven myself.”

Flames jumped to Manzanaer’s driveway, where her ice cream truck was parked.

“I spent over $20,000 to fix it the way I want it,” she said. “Now it’s gone. This is what it gives me the money to pay the rent, to pay everything, to eat. And how am I going to do it, I don’t have nothing. This is a total loss.”

Manzanaer has had her ice cream truck since 2007.

A GoFundMe page was started to help her replace the ice cream truck, and it can be found by clicking here.