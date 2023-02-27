Man arrested, woman sought after detectives foil plan to steal Miami-Dade real estate property

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A man and a woman recently used fake identifications and a fraudulent power of attorney as part of their effort to steal a real estate property in Miami-Dade County from a woman who is the bed-ridden resident of a nursing home, according to detectives.

The fraudsters who pretended to be the victim and her son listed the real estate property for $500,000 and sold it for about $462,000, but their plot fell apart just as they were about to get the cash Monday in North Miami, according to detectives.

Tom Jenkins III didn’t know that undercover detectives were waiting for him at about 11:30 a.m. at Marina Title LLC, at 12955 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 300. Jenkins handed one of them a fake identification to retrieve a check, according to the arrest report.

The detectives quickly arrested Jenkins, 43, of Oakland Park. They are still searching for the woman who forged the victim’s signature 17 times in front of a notary who took a copy of the fake identification she provided, according to the police report.

Jenkins is facing charges of organized fraud, grand theft, fraudulent use of identification, and fraudulent possession of identification.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.