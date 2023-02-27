Videos show stunt driving at busy intersection in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A witness shared videos after a group of drivers had their cars spinning on a public road on Saturday morning in Broward County.

John Annunziata, a car enthusiast, heard the cars’ noise and stepped out to his bedroom balcony to watch the drivers at about 1:45 a.m., along the intersection of U.S. 1 and Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

“You could just see muscle cars doing donuts in the middle of the intersection,” Annunziata said.

Videos of the stunts usually end up on social media, as the intersection takeovers have become a way to show off the cars’ power.

At Broward Boulevard on Saturday, the drivers blocked the intersection for about six minutes — even as the rising sound of the police sirens approached.

“It was kind of like a joke. You know these guys just continued doing it,” Annunziata said later adding, “It happens in Miami. It happens down here in Lauderdale quite often, and really it is I guess just for show.”

In October, a witness shared a video showing stunts in West Park and another one at the warehouse district in Pembroke Park. In August, there were shutdowns in downtown Miami and Miami Shores. There have also been reports on South Beach and Interstate 95 in South Florida.

