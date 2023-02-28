Man struck by 18-wheeler on I-95 in Miami

MIAMI – A man was critically injured after being struck by an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning on Interstate 95, first responders confirmed to Local 10 News.

The accident was reported in the southbound lanes of the highway near the Northwest 79th Street ramp.

According to Miami Fire Rescue officials, the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in “extremely critical” condition.

Authorities confirmed that there were no broken down cars or other vehicles nearby and they believe he may have walked onto the interstate from the nearby on-ramp.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, however, are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

No other details were immediately released.