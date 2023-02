HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida high school student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his backpack.

According to police, school officials were alerted to a group of students allegedly smoking in a restroom.

Those students’ bags were searched, and the gun was found, police said.

This happened on Monday at McArthur High School in Hollywood.

Police officers were called to the school’s campus and the student was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.