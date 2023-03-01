Man hospitalized after car plunges into Pembroke Pines canal

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A car plunged into a Broward County canal early Tuesday evening.

First responders were quick to arrive and try to help the driver of that car, but at first he didn’t seem to want to come out.

It happened around 7 p.m. in a canal that runs on the north side of Sheridan Street near Northwest 184th Avenue in Pembroke Pines.

Sky10 was over the scene as a man came out of the car with his hands up, trying to make it to dry land.

After reaching the shore, the man got on his knees and then completely on the ground before SWAT team members placed him in handcuffs.

Video from Sky10 showed the man detained, surrounded by officers with long guns.

Police told Local 10 News the man went through a red light and lost control of the car, which went onto a dirt road and into the canal.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

Traffic was diverted on Sheridan Street as drivers were forced to turn around while police worked to resolve the issue.

“I don’t consider my inconvenience that big of a deal,” said Philippe Cassagnol, who lives nearby. “I would rather this is handled safely and properly. And you know that’s more important.”

Eventually the grey Nissan Altima was lifted out of the canal, with water dripping from inside and damage to the front end.

Authorities did not provide any updates on the health status of the man who came out of the water, or say whether he would be facing any charges.