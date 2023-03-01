Miami Gardens residents’ $8M class action lawsuit calls out mistakes before massive fire

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Attorneys representing the victims of the recent fire at an apartment building in Miami Gardens talked about a class action lawsuit on Wednesday that was filed in Miami-Dade County.

Over 200 residents lost everything during a massive fire that took firefighters hours to extinguish on Jan. 28 at The New World Condo Apartments, at 395 NW 177 St.

“We want to make sure that their stories are not lost, that they’re not swept under the rug, similarly to how their whole sense of security was swept from underneath them,” Attorney Yolanda Strader said during a news conference at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex.

A fire on Jan. 29 displaced dozens of residents at The New World Condo Apartments in Miami Gardens.

The lawsuit accuses the condominium association, its board of directors, and its management company of negligence and seeks about $8 million in damages.

The lawsuit filed by the Strader Paschal and Lomaz Legal firms mentions the building residents were living in a building with code enforcement violations that lacked fire insurance while having to deal with a 40-year re-certification special assessment.

Firefighters declared the building unsafe after the fire that displaced residents, some of whom live paycheck to paycheck, amid an ongoing affordable housing crisis in Miami-Dade County.

