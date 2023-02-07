Miami Gardens community holds supply drive after apartment fire displaces over 100 residents

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Members of the South Florida community came together on Tuesday to help residents in need after a Miami Gardens fire left over 100 residents homeless.

Volunteers gathered at Miami Gardens Antioch Baptist Church to collect supplies in order to help these families through a very difficult time.

Donators and church members were seen bringing supplies such as clothing, toiletries and household items for their fellow neighbors.

“Here at Antioch, we like to be a community church and when something happens in our community, we want to make sure we respond the best we can to try to help those people,” said Alex Jackson, Antioch Baptist Church Director of Operations.

Lucy Freeman told Local 10 News that she drove from Miramar to drop off some items.

“We just have to help when help is needed,” she said.

Just over one week ago, residents watched their apartment building burn on Northwest 177th Street.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, no one was injured during the fire, however, many residents are now in temporary shelters unsure of what’s next as the building was not properly insured.

Pastor Stephanie Russell, of Faith of Florida, told Local 10 News that she helped start the drive to show that the community does care.

“We understand that’s it’s a hard journey, but we’ll do whatever we can to make it a little easier,” she said.

The church also teamed up with the Miami Dolphins organization to help those in need.

“When you think of the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens is our hometown,” said Ann Hake, Miami Dolphins Director of Community Relations.

The Dolphins not only donated meals and supplies, but added some cheer to a tough situation.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to continue to support as they get back on their feet from the fire,” said Hake.