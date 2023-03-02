Family escapes after fire erupts at West Park home

WEST PARK, Fla. – Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that occurred overnight at a home in West Park.

The fire was reported in the 5900 block of Southwest 27th Street.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene early Thursday morning as flames were shooting through the roof of the house.

Several fire units were at the scene, working to extinguish the flames.

Someone who lives at the home told Local 10 News that their family was able to escape unharmed, including two children and two dogs.

They said the fire started in the back of the house near the shed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.