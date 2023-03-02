Woman accused of stabbing man in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday morning.

Police confirmed the stabbing was reported in the 2700 block of Northwest 58th Terrace.

According to authorities, the victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with serious injuries.

The suspect was described by police as a Black female with medium length hair, who was wearing a gray jumpsuit.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.