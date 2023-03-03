Authorities in Fort Lauderdale enforcing safety guidelines during Spring Break

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Spring Break is officially back in South Florida and authorities in Fort Lauderdale are planning to keep a strong police presence on the streets during the holiday.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is encouraging all visitors and local residents to educate themselves on the city’s municipal ordinances and special event procedures, which you can read here.

According to police, the possessing or providing of alcohol to people under 21 is strictly prohibited.

City of Fort Lauderdale Spring Break guidelines. (City of Fort Lauderdale)

Fort Lauderdale Police Maj. Bill Schultz wants everyone to have fun, but reminded visitors and residents Friday that there are rules in place for beachgoers.

“Remember that there are no tents, tables or amplified music allowed on our beach,” he said.

As public safety continues to remain the number one priority, Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Gollan told Local 10 News that he hopes that Spring Break goes smoothly and is injury free.

“The goal is to return you back home the same way you came here. Unfortunately, this time of year, we see a lot of injuries that are alcohol-related,” he said.

Gollan also reminded people to stay hydrated while out in the sun, and although drinking alcohol is prohibited out on the sand, he encourages everyone to drink water.

City leaders say spring breakers won’t just be flocking to Fort Lauderdale beach, as South Beach also remains a popular destination.

Sky 10 flew over South Beach early Friday morning as some people were getting some sun. City officials told Local 10 News they expect larger crowds by Monday.

“All of our lifeguard stands are there to protect you,” Gollan said.

Several Fort Lauderdale bars are looking out for patrons by distributing special koozies that offer safety tips and ridesharing information for visitors and residents.

“We put the coaster inside to test their drink and the back of the koozie has tips on staying safe and verifying your rideshare,” said an officer.

FLPD also announced that they teamed up with local establishments to promote safety and prevent sexual assault within the city of Fort Lauderdale.

The Bar Watch program consists of a network of people, including bar staff and police officers, who know how to identify and act upon potentially troublesome situations.

For more information on the Bar Watch program, click here.

FLPD released the following procedures for ridesharing and designated pickup areas:

Ridesharing Information

• Rideshares designated pick up/drop off locations will be established for the duration of Spring Break on Fort Lauderdale Beach and along Southwest 2nd Street in downtown.

• Rideshare drivers are encouraged to utilize these designated locations to avoid receiving a traffic citation.

• All rideshare drivers are strictly prohibited from stopping along State Road A1A.

• When using rideshare programs, remember to always check your ride before getting in.

Uber Safety Tips:

• Share My Trip:

Once a trip starts, riders can use the “Share My Trip” feature in the app to share their driver’s name, photo, license plate, and location with a friend or family member so they can follow the trip in real time.

Uber users will receive a text or push notification that tracks the trip and the estimated time of arrival.

• Check Your Ride:

We remind riders to double-check the important details we provide before starting a trip - car make and model, license plate, driver name and photo.

Riders should always confirm this information before getting into the car.

To read more about the “Check Your Ride” steps, please visit: https://www.uber.com/newsroom/check-your-ride/.

Fort Lauderdale’s Micro Mover:

The City of Fort Lauderdale’s Micro Mover service powered by Circuit is a fun and convenient way to explore Fort Lauderdale

Their fleet of electric, open-air vehicles and expert local drivers will take passengers to the best hotspots for food, shopping, and fun throughout the service area.

To download the app on iOS or Android and start exploring today, please visit: www.ridecircuit.com.