FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Students at Dillard High School were evacuated Friday morning after a student said there was a bomb on campus.

Fort Lauderdale police said the student made the threat just before 8 a.m., but later recanted the statement.

However, police said students were still evacuated as a precaution.

A police K-9 team and bomb squad were performing a sweep on the campus, located at 2501 NW 11th St. in the northwestern edge of the city.