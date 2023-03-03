Researchers develop technology to aid atrial fibrillation diagnosis

A newly developed technology holes the promise of improving heart imaging. Dr. Jeffrey Goldberger, a cardiologist with UHealth said the technology, now in the research phase, provides greater information about the electrical function of the heart from a stand ECG which is vital in diagnosing Atrial Fibrillation.

MIAMI – A newly developed technology holds the promise of improving heart imaging.

Dr. Jeffrey Goldberger, a cardiologist with UHealth said the technology, now in the research phase, provides greater information about the electrical function of the heart from a stand ECG which is vital in diagnosing Atrial Fibrillation.

“So in atrial fibrillation, you have these very low amplitudes fibrillatory waves that reflect the electrical activity that’s going on in the atrium. Right now it’s not used for any clinical purpose but we know that different people have different kinds of heart disease in their atrium and we’re sure there’s some sort of content in those fibrillatory waves so because they’re very low amplitude we have to do special signal processing techniques to actually see them and really focus on them without interference fro other signals that are coming from the heart,” Goldberger said.

The technology could also better show the impact of drugs and other therapies used to treat A-Fib.

In other news, data shows that more than half of the world could be overweight or obese within the next 12 years.

That’s according to a report from the World Obesity Federation which predicts more than 4 billion people will fall into one of the two categories by the year 2035.

Right now, about 2.8 billion people are considered overweight or obese.

And hundreds of South Floridians are set to take to the stairs at Loan-Depot Park Saturday, March 4, 2023, in an annual American Lung Association event.

The ‘Fight For Air Climb’ is supported by local firefighters and helps raise funds for tobacco-free efforts, research, and to provide support for those with lung disease.

This is the 19th year of the ‘Fight For Air Climb’ in Miami.

For more information on the event go to: www.FightForAirClimb.org/Miami