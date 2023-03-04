FBI searches for Fort Lauderdale bank robber wearing Pink Floyd hoodie

The FBI released this photo asking the public for help with identifying a robber who stole from a bank on Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The FBI was asking the public for help with identifying a robber who stole cash from a bank on Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

The bank robber, who was wearing a “Pink Floyd” hoodie and black sunglasses, displayed a weapon and demanded cash from a teller around 2:00 p.m. at a Wells Fargo, at 931 West State Road 84.

Authorities said there were no shots fired and no one was injured.

Detectives have not said how much money was stolen during the robbery.

Special agents were asking anyone with information about the robbery to call 754-703-2000.