Florida attorney faces charges after detectives accused him of appropriating clients’ funds

Attorney Christopher Reynolds is facing charges in Pinellas County after he vanished for months, as detectives accused him of stealing from clients.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri accused Reynolds, 44, of using the insurance payouts of at least 16 personal injury clients to cover personal expenses such as porn and drugs in a fraud estimated at about $840,000.

Reynolds operated out of Chris Reynolds Law, at 11125 Park Blvd., Suites 104-226, in Seminole, and The Florida Bar suspended him on Dec. 15, 2022, state records show. Deputies arrested him on Feb. 27.

Reynolds, who resides in Pinellas Park, is facing 12 counts of grand theft, grand theft from a person who is 65 or older, and two counts of money laundering.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the cases to call 727-582-6786.