Make-A-Wish Southern Florida hosts ‘Wings for Wishes’ for critically ill children

MIAMI – The Make-A-Wish Southern Florida foundation hosted a special “Wings for Wishes” fundraising event Saturday to help grant life-changing wishes for critically ill children in South Florida.

It was held at Sports Grill South Miami, at 1559 Sunset Dr.

The event included a wing-eating competition with the professionals from Major League Eating, a local media wing eating contest including team members from Local 10 News, food and drink tasting stations, live music, a DJ and plenty of fun and games for kids and adults alike.

According to a news release, the event featured competitive eating champion Geoffrey Esper and other top-ranked Major League Eating athletes who competed in the Wings for Wishes Professional Wing Eating Championship.

Last year, Esper, the number 2 ranked eater, defeated World Champion Joey Chestnut by eating 192 wings in 10 minutes.

“The eight previous Wings for Wishes have raised $1.5 million, enough to grant 300 life-changing wishes for critically ill children in South Florida,” according to event organizers.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida “has granted more than 13,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses,” a news release stated.

The foundation says they aim to grant a wish for every medically eligible child in its territory.

