KENDALL, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Kendall.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Southwest 123rd Court on Sunday afternoon.

There has been no update on the health status of either of the victims.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire.