Man charged after deadly hit-and-run in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – A driver is behind bars following a deadly hit and run in Margate.

Police arrested 20-year-old Ricky Lee on Friday in connection with the fatal accident that occurred on Feb. 7.

According to authorities, Lee hit another car along Rock Island Road and Northwest 1st Street, leaving one person to die and three others, including a one-year-old child, injured before running away on foot.

Lee faces a long list of charges including vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

He was prohibited from driving and consuming alcohol and is being held in jail on bond.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.