Southwest Airlines flight to Fort Lauderdale fills with smoke, returns to Cuba

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Passengers of a Southwest Airlines flight headed to Fort Lauderdale received quite a scare on Sunday.

The flight that took off from Havana, Cuba was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing after the plane’s right engine caught fire.

According to Southwest officials, they said the engine was hit by birds shortly after takeoff.

Smoke filled the plane, and video taken from inside captured passengers as they covered their faces with the overhead oxygen masks that had come down.

Southwest Airlines released a statement that read, in part:

“We realize this occurrence was unusual and may have been unsettling... Southwest is working with the local officials with regard to this event and remains steadfastly focused on the safety of our customers and crews.”