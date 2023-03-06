2 killed in fiery plane crash at Palm Beach County Park Airport

LANTANA, Fla. – Two people were killed Sunday night in a fiery plane crash at Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana, authorities confirmed.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the crash involving a small plane occurred around 9:30 p.m. in a field at the airport.

Fire Rescue officials said crews arrived to find flames coming from the plane, a Diamond DA40. The fire was quickly extinguished, but two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive to the airport Monday morning and they will investigate the cause of the accident.