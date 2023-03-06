Woman on trial for stepson’s 2015 murder testifies in Broward

Analiz Rodezno Osceola, who is facing charges for the murder of her 3-year-old step son, testified on Monday in Broward County court.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Analiz Osceola, the woman who is standing trial for the 2015 murder in Hollywood of her three-year-old stepson Ahziya, testified on Monday in Broward County court.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida Police Department, the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and the Hollywood Police Department searched for Ahziya when he vanished — after there was already a documented history of abuse.

Police officers found Ahziya dead on March 22, 2015, in Hollywood. The crime scene was at the home that he had shared with his siblings, his father Nelson Osceola, and his stepmother, who is also known as Analiz Rodezno.

“This case is about the murder of an innocent child,” Assistant State Attorney Neva Rainford-Smith said in court during her opening statement on Thursday.

Rainford-Smith told the jury that the evidence will show that Analiz Osceola covered up Ahziya’s murder. Attorney William Cone, Jr., who is representing Analiz Osceola, told the jury Thursday during his opening statement that the only thing Ahziya’s stepmother was guilty of was of lying.

The trial’s first witness was Dr. Liora Adler, a pediatric emergency doctor who examined Ahziya after he had suffered a bone fracture. Adler said Analiz Osceola reported that Ahziya had some difficulty walking.

Analiz Osceola first told detectives that Ahziya, a wallet, and cash had vanished from their home on March 19, 2015, and the back door was open. Video of a detective’s interrogation shows she later said Ahziya woke up feeling sick, she took him to the restroom and back to bed, and she later found him cold at 4 a.m.

Ahziya’s body was bruised and battered when detectives found him dead in the home on March 22, 2015. Hollywood police officers reported his body was in a trash bag, and inside a toy box that was covered with laundry near a washer and dryer, according to police.

When detectives questioned Analiz Osceola, they reported she said that Ahziya “had died during the night” and that she had decided to hide his little body in the laundry room because “she was scared and didn’t know what to do.”

Analiz Osceola faces charges of aggravated manslaughter, child neglect, and providing false information to law enforcement.

Related stories