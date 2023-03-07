85º

Florida Lottery announces $2 million Mega Millions winner

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Jeffrey Sanchez, of Brandon, claimed his prize from the Oct. 28, 2022, Mega Millions drawing at Lottery Headquarters in Tampa this week. (Florida Lottery)

BRANDON, Fla. – A 52-year-old Florida man is $2 million richer after playing the Mega Millions draw game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

According to Lottery officials, Jeffrey Sanchez, of Brandon, claimed his prize from the Oct. 28, 2022, Mega Millions drawing at Lottery Headquarters in Tampa this week.

Officials said the winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.

Sanchez purchased the winning ticket from a 7-Eleven in his hometown.

The business will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“Since joining MEGA MILLIONS in 2013, the game has generated more than $938.7 million for education and has awarded more than $835 million in prizes to 67.7 million players,” Lottery officials said in a news release.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. Tuesday with an estimated $188 million jackpot.

