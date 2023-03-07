JohnMartin’s to celebrate 30th annual St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – JohnMartin’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival will be back for 2023, marking its 30th year celebrating Irish food, drink and traditions.

On Friday, March 17th, guests are invited to indulge in some good Irish fun starting at 4:00 p.m. until midnight on the streets of Miracle Mile and Salzedo.

The festival will offer dishes from JohnMartin’s, a live band and games.

Free to attend, guests will be able to RSVP for a complimentary shot glass bead necklace upon arrival.

“This will be the first JohnMartin’s St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival since the pandemic, and we’re excited to welcome this event back, along with the many friends and families who will gather and celebrate both Irish heritage and our beloved Miracle Mile,” said Mark A. Trowbridge, president of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about this year’s festivities, click on this link.