Marathon couple jailed after threesome turns violent, sheriff says

MARATHON, Fla. – An apparent threesome ended badly in the Florida Keys Monday night, leading to the arrest of a Marathon couple, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said the couple and the victim, a 29-year-old woman, had a disagreement while the three were in bed together amid a “romantic interlude” at the suspects’ residence.

The argument turned violent, he said, and Steven Lopez, 31, and Angela Viviana Velez Vazquez, 20, both struck the victim.

Linhardt said Lopez also threw a cinder block through the rear window of the victim’s car.

Deputies later arrested the pair in the 11000 block of Second Avenue Ocean, according to jail records.

Lopez faced a felony charge of throwing a deadly missile, while Velez Vazquez faced a battery charge.

A sheriff’s office news release doesn’t specify what the three were arguing about in bed.

No one was seriously hurt, Linhardt said.