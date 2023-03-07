Small plane with 2 aboard crashes, overturns in Everglades

A small plane overturned after a crash landing in the Everglades in far southwestern Miami-Dade County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened northwest of the Miami Homestead General Aviation Airport.

Two people were aboard the plane. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, rescue crews hoisted them into a helicopter and took them back to Tamiami Airport, where they originated from.

According to MDFR, medics treated the two aboard for minor injuries, but the plane’s occupants were not taken to the hospital.

Officials haven’t said what caused the crash.

Local 10 News has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more information.

