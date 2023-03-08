Brightline revamps bridge schedule app to help South Florida boaters

Brightline will begin service in July, with trains between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

Brightline launches updated Bridge Schedule App to give boaters real-time information about bridge openings and closures in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the railway company, the revised app is based on train GPS data, making the bridge opening and closure information along New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale more reliable.

“The Brightline service and the Marine Industry both rely heavily on schedules to provide a safe and reliable product to their customers,” said Phil Purcell, CEO and president of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida. “Communication is key and this app provides an up-to-date bridge status real time to commuters, commercial marine businesses and the recreational boater.”

Brightline also reinstated a bridge monitor and countdown clock at the FEC Railway/Brightline New River bridge.

To download the bridge app, search for “Bridge Schedule” in the Apple and Android app stores or click on this link.