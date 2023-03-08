Car crashes into Chase Bank in Pembroke Pines

Police are investigating after a driver crashed a vehicle into a bank in Pembroke Pines Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the crash happened at Chase Bank, located at 390 S. Flamingo Road.

Authorities said the crash appeared to be “accidental.”

Police said there were no reported injuries in the crash.

Video from Sky 10 shows the car plowed through the front entrance of the bank.

Authorities said that access to the bank and its parking lot may be temporarily disrupted until the vehicle is removed.

Police have not identified the driver involved in the crash.