FHP: Drunken, wrong-way driver slams into trooper in construction zone, injuring him

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Weston man was under the legal drinking age but over the legal limit early Wednesday morning when he drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 and crashed into a state trooper in a construction zone, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The trooper suffered an “incapacitating” leg injury, according to FHP spokesperson Lt. Indiana Miranda.

Miranda said the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. south of I-95′s Broward Boulevard exit in Fort Lauderdale.

She said the 20-year-old was driving a Jeep south when he crossed a barrier and crashed head-on into an FHP cruiser parked in the northbound lanes with its emergency lights activated.

The cruiser was parked in a construction zone enclosed by traffic cones, Miranda said.

The driver wasn’t injured in the crash, however, Miranda said troopers took him to the hospital to be medically cleared due to alcohol intoxication.

Troopers haven’t released his name, but said they would release an arrest report once he is booked into the Broward County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence.