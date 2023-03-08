Firefighters extinguish boat fire behind home in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted Wednesday morning on a boat that was docked behind a home in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to the fire that occurred behind a home near the 700 block of Coral Way.

Authorities said there were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where crews were seeing putting out the blaze. The top of the boat was charred from the impact of the flames.

Firefighters have not confirmed if the boat was deemed a total loss.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

No other details have been released.