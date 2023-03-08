83º

Florida Lottery announces winner of $1 million scratch-off prize

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman is $1 million richer after playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery confirmed Wednesday.

Annette Hagmann, 68, of Altamonte Springs, claimed her prize last week at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

According to Lottery officials, Hagmann purchased her winning ticket from a Circle K gas station, located at 1140 South County Road 427 in Longwood.

“The $20 Scratch-Off game launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.”

