Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on busy Bird Road

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a crash that shut down Bird Road near Southwest 57th Avenue on Tuesday.

According to a witness, a smashed up orange car that was at the scene hit two cars that were stopped at a red light.

The orange car ended up on its side in a nearby driveway. The driver of that car appeared to be physically okay.

A man who was in one of the vehicles that was hit at the red light said he spoke to the driver of the orange car.

“He said he doesn’t remember, he blanked out,” said crash victim Enrique Obando. “He probably fell asleep and doesn’t remember anything until he was in the air rolling.”

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.