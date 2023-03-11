North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 man injured, deputies say

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a man was shot and injured during an armed robbery in North Lauderdale Friday night.

Authorities said BSO deputies received a call regarding an armed robbery and shooting around 11 p.m. near the 1300 block of the city’s Interlachen neighborhood.

According to BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd, deputies responded to the scene and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was shot during an armed robbery and several individuals stole his vehicle.

Codd said Broward Sheriff Air Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477′