Man beats up father so badly he suffered broken neck at Kendall West home, police say

Edward Tittman appeared in court on Monday after police officers arrested him on March 10 in Kendall West.

KENDALL WEST, Fla. – HCA Florida Kendall Hospital staff was treating a father for injuries that he suffered at the hands of his son at their home in Kendall West, according to police officers.

The injuries included a broken neck, and lacerations to his face, and to the back of his head, according to the police officers who arrested his son, Edward Tittmann, on March 10, about two days after the attack.

Tittman, who is set to turn 38 on March 17, was supposed to appear in Miami-Dade County court on Monday to face charges of aggravated battery on a person who is 65 years old, strongarm robbery, and harassing a witness, victim, or informant, records show.

Corrections told Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer that he had refused to show up to court. Records show corrections officers were holding Tittmann, who is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs about 200 pounds, at the Metrowest Detention Center on Monday afternoon without bond.

The father told police officers he and his son were in a bedroom at the home on March 8, near the intersection of Southwest 148 Place and 65 Terrace, when they got into an argument over a set of keys and his son started to punch him, according to the arrest report.

The father told police officers that to prevent him from calling 911, his son took away his cell phone, grabbed the keys they were fighting over, and fled. After Tittmann’s arrest on March 10, a detective reported that he couldn’t question him “due to his extremely irate behavior,” according to the arrest report.

Tittman has an arrest record in Miami-Dade County that includes cocaine possession in 2008, a battery in 2011, property trespassing in 2013, and petit theft in 2015, according to court records.

Police officers also recently accused Tittmann of being in possession of more than 25 grams of oxycodone and of engaging in the domestic violence incident while out on a felony bond for armed robbery, battery, and criminal mischief.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.