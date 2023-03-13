Police: Multiple students detained after ‘possible shooting threat’ at Broward school

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Multiple students have been detained Monday in Broward County after a possible shooting threat was made, authorities confirmed.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers were notified around 10:35 a.m. that Dillard High School, located at 2501 NW 11th St., was placed on lockdown due to a “possible shooting threat.”

Police said multiple students were detained for questioning as officers were in the process of clearing the buildings on campus.

“This is an ongoing investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this threat,” a police spokesperson said in an email to Local 10 News. “The school remains on lockdown for the time being as we continue our investigation.”

The school’s principal informed parents about the lockdown and possible threat in an email Monday morning.

“I want to assure you that all students and staff are safe,” the email read in part. “I will keep you updated on this situation, as more information becomes available.”

Fort Lauderdale High School was also temporarily placed on lockdown Monday due to a shooting threat, although no one has been detained for that threat at this time.