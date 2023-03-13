2 stabbed outside Tri-Rail, Amtrak station in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a double stabbing that was reported Monday morning outside the Tri-Rail and Amtrak station.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 3001 Hollywood Blvd. around 9:30 a.m. as multiple police cars were parked outside the train station.

Hollywood police confirmed that two people were stabbed in the parking lot by someone who then drove away.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as crime scene technicians took pictures and gathered evidence.

Detectives were seen speaking with one man who said he witnessed the crime, claiming a boyfriend stabbed his girlfriend. It’s unclear who the second victim is.

Hollywood police said they are now trying to find out who the suspect is.

As for the victims, both were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood to be treated for their injuries.

“That was pretty terrible,” one witness told Local 10 News. “A guy stabbed a girl or his wife, we think.”

The victims’ conditions have not yet been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Trains at the station are running on schedule.