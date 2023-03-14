7-foot alligator found in backyard of southwest Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was found in the backyard of a southwest Miami-Dade home over the weekend.

Todd Hardwick, owner of Pesky Critters Wildlife Control of South Florida, was seen capturing the alligator with a rope and assistance from other crew members.

Hardwick said their mating season begins in March and is asking residents to be on the lookout.

The alligator is expected to be released into a nearby canal.

Hardwick urges anyone that comes across an alligator, or any other wild animal that needs to be removed, to call him at 305-255-7296 or 954-927-7296.

