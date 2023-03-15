Chase Bank shot up in northwest Miami-Dade

A bank was shot up overnight in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a Chase Bank in northwest Miami-Dade was riddled with bullets overnight.

Video taken at the scene off Northwest 183rd Street and 57th Avenue shows the bullet holes and the shattered glass.

It’s not clear exactly what led up to the shooting, and there has been no word yet on any injuries or arrests.

Cellphone video shows police officers at the scene late Tuesday night.

Local 10 News has reached out to Miami-Dade police for more information and will update this story once we hear back.

