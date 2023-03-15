Fort Lauderdale police launch investigation after witness claims puppies left to die in hot car

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police launched a felony neglect investigation Sunday after a witness reported that a man left a set of puppies to die in a hot car.

The witness told Local 10 News that they saw the man giving CPR to a dog and saw that two of the four puppies had died from head exhausting.

“The man told me he’s a breeder and he left the windows up because he didn’t want them getting carbon monoxide poisoning in the garage,” the witness said. “Instead, he killed them from heat exhaustion.”

A Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson said officers are following up on the information as part of the department’s investigation.

“We take these cases seriously and encourage anyone who witnessed this incident to contact us as we want to make sure we have all of the available information,” spokesperson Casey Liening said.