Maryland sexual predator faces child sex abuse charges in Miami-Dade

Caleb Clayton has been held without bond in Miami-Dade County since March 14, 2023.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Maryland sexual predator appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday to face child sex abuse charges.

Caleb Clayton was accused of abusing a girl when she was between the ages of 6 to 9 years old, according to Miami-Dade Detective Brittney Hayes’s report.

Miami-Dade County Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer told Attorney Sam Rabin, who was representing Clayton in court, that she was denying his bond.

The victim, who is now 13 years old, reported he abused her while he was working at the Bait ‘Em Up Bait & Tackle, at 97 NW 166 St., in Golden Glades, and at a home in the area of Miami Gardens Drive and Northeast Sixth Avenue near North Miami Beach, according to a Feb. 4, 2022 arrest warrant.

Miami-Dade corrections booked Clayton at about 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he remained on Wednesday afternoon facing three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child younger than 12 years old.

Clayton was transferred out of the Jessup Correctional Institution, a maximum security prison operated by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, records show.

Clayton allegedly made an admission of guilt to the girl’s mother in Maryland, the Howard County Police Department in Ellicott City reported, according to an arrest warrant.

Court records in Maryland show prosecutors accused Clayton on Sept. 28, 2021, of sexually abusing a child from 2016 to 2020; he was convicted on Feb. 10, 2021; and sentenced to 25 years in prison, which he started to serve on April 14, 2022.

Court records also show Maryland classified Clayton as a Tier III Sex Offender, the most severe classification reserved for sexual predators.