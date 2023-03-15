66º

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade, police say

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue around 6 a.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Miami-Dade police said a driver hit a man and took off without stopping to render aid.

The crash happened near a 24-hour laundromat, where a worker described the victim to Local 10 News as an elderly man.

Authorities said upon arrival, the man was unresponsive.

According to Miami-Dade police, the man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

