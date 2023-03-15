Model dead at 35 in suspected suicide in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Model Jeff Thomas died last week in a suspected suicide in the Miami-area, TMZ reported Wednesday.

He was 35.

According to TMZ’s report, Thomas, who was signed with London-based AMCK Models, jumped from the balcony of an apartment building on March 8.

Local 10 News obtained photos that same day of police responding to a suspected suicide that occurred in Brickell, but it’s unclear whether that is the same incident.

Police respond to the scene of a suspected suicide in Miami on March 8, 2023. (WPLG)

Besides modeling, Thomas also founded a contemporary art consulting agency called One Popsicle.

Thomas’ Instagram profile shows some of his modeling shots, along with photos of his travels and him hanging out with various celebrities, including Meghan Fox and Nicole Scherzinger.

On the day of his death, he posted a photo of him taking a cold plunge, captioning the photo, “A cold plunge a day, keeps the doctor away. #coldplunge #wellness #mentalhealth.”

According to TMZ, Thomas posed for commercial and art magazine shoots, and also walked the runways.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.