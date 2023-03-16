Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen attacked outside Four Seasons hotel in Fort Lauderdale

Rick Allen of Def Leppard performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An Ohio man was arrested after allegedly attacking a man and woman on Monday outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, the victim was smoking a cigarette in the valet section of the hotel when 19-year-old Max Hartley attacked him.

Police do not identify the victim in the arrest report, but states the victim has only one arm after being involved in a car accident in 1984.

Rick Allen, drummer from rock band Def Leppard, lost his arm in a New Years Eve car accident in 1984.

The report states the victim’s wife came out to help him and according to an arrest report, Hartley attacked her as well.

He was arrested not long afterwards when Conrad hotel staff found him damaging several vehicles in the parking garage.

Hartley is facing charges of abuse to an elderly or disabled adult.