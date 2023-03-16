Holocaust survivor celebrates 107th birthday in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A very special lady celebrated a very special birthday on Thursday in Miami Beach.

Mollie Horwitz is a holocaust survivor who just turned 107 years old.

The birthday girl enjoyed a big party with family and friends, and even Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden.

She was thrilled to see everyone there to celebrate her big day.

“To come today to my birthday, there are some beautiful people that I’ve got, friends are what I’ve got, that they love me and they came, and I love them,” Horowitz said.

Also there to help Horowitz celebrate were other holocaust survivors.