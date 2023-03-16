Mercedes-Benz shot up on I-95 in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A white Mercedes-Benz was shot up late Wednesday night on Interstate 95 in Broward County, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway just south of Broward Boulevard.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene Thursday morning as bullet holes could be seen in the driver-side and back passenger windows. What appeared to be blood was also smeared on the back door.

A dark-colored pickup truck was parked in the middle of the highway, but it’s unclear how it is connected to the shooting.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, Florida Highway Patrol troopers initially responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot while driving on the highway.

She said the victim was transported by paramedics to an area hospital with injuries life-threatening injuries.

Northbound lanes were shut down after the shooting, but reopened around 4:40 a.m.

According to St. Louis, at the request of FHP, detectives with BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous.