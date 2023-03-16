Miami man wins $1 million prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

MIAMI – A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize playing the 50X The Cash holiday edition scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery confirmed Wednesday.
According to Lottery officials, William Burns chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.
Burns bought the winning ticket from Queen Supermarket, at 3601 Grand Avenue in his hometown.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
“The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in October 2022 and features more than $101 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.8 million.”
William Burns of #Miami took a chance on the $5 FLORIDA 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off ticket and landed a $1 million-dollar top prize. Congratulations, and welcome to the Millionaire’s Club!— Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) March 15, 2023
